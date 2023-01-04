Hospitality enjoyed busiest Christmas period since pandemic but fears profits ‘hammered’ by rising costs

The hospitality sector enjoyed its busiest festive period since 2019 but reduced profits may leave some businesses struggling in the first quarter of the year.

December profits play a vital role in keeping bars, restaurants and hotels open in the more quiet months between January and March.

The head of Hospitality Ulster told BBC Radio Ulster that business was booming in December.

"People went, darn it – I’m going out. I haven’t been out in three years,” Colin Neill said.

“I’m going to go out and have Christmas and I’ll worry about recession and cost of living after Christmas.”

Mr Neill confirmed spending and footfall levels were “good”, but warned many business owners won’t know what position they are in until the end of the month.

“That now is our worry about how we keep the lights on.

“The big worry obviously is profitability because we can’t pass on the costs we are getting hammered with.

“But it [Christmas] was positive.

“It will now take a few weeks to see what profit came out of that and face now the downturn that we expect.”

The chief executive of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation confirmed many members have reported “a very strong performance” in the run up to Christmas.

Janice Gault said the the trend towards staycations that was seen throughout the year continued into December.

"I think a lot of people made the decision to meet up – maybe not in the way they had traditional done so – but they did make the decision to meet up and see friend,” she added.

“I think it’s quite difficult to compare this Christmas to other Christmases, [it is] very different from the climate of 2018 and 2019.

“Different cost base, different stresses – but I think overall people had made the decision that Christmas was going to be something.

"They were going to put worries aside and go out and meet up with friends."

Ms Gault hopes Christmas vouchers will help see hotels through the traditionally quiet spell.

She also expressed concern about energy and staff costs in the coming months in addition to high levels of uncertainty which is not good for any business.

"The next three months is gong to be an interesting time,” she said.