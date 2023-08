Hospitality industry under pressure: ‘Even the most packed restaurants are only just breaking even’

Beef fillet is off, the duck’s fluctuating madly in price and lunchtime service is a thing of the past. Margaret Canning gets into the kitchen to find out about an industry under pressure

Roz Turner and husband Andy now operate food business Hara at Home after shutting their restaurant in Hillsborough (Credit: Stephen Hamilton)

Margaret Canning Fri 28 Jul 2023 at 15:02