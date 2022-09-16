Hospitality Ulster highlights closure of 20 NI businesses in past few weeks while calling for urgent government intervention

The voice of hospitality in Northern Ireland warned of an “industry in crisis” as it spoke of 20 businesses closing over the course of a few weeks.

Hospitality Ulster said that while the current crises of energy costs continues to threaten businesses and jobs across the sector, the UK government has delayed the announcement of an energy support package until September 23, 2022.

Posting on Twitter, Hospitality Ulster said: “One suppler telling us circa 20 hospitality businesses they supply have closed in the past few weeks!”

Hospitality Ulster Chief Executive Colin Neill said the industry is facing “unprecedented times” with pressure coming from a number of fronts.

“Consumer spending power has dropped in excess of 30% in Northern Ireland, whilst energy costs have increased, for some businesses, by over 400%.

“We are also experiencing high inflation in all areas resulting in significant increases in the cost of doing business.

“We have the ongoing issue of pubs and hotels paying excessive rates based on turnover, in an outdated system that can result in rateable values being calculated at three to four times higher than they would be if based on rentable value only.

“And VAT, which was reduced to help businesses during the pandemic, has been raised again to the level of 20%.”

Hospitality Ulster is lobbying for support and urged as many businesses as possible to provide evidence to back up their arguments.

It is calling for financial support packages to include, financial help with energy costs, a business rates holiday, a VAT reduction and capital grants for alternative energy sources.

With the help of BDO NI and a leading economist, they are undertaking extensive research to demonstrate the industry’s need for financial assistance.