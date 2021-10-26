Hotel Galgorm’s £10m project to create 50 new jobs in Antrim

Galgorm’s Linen Merchant’s Residence, one of the cottages on its site

Hotel Galgorm will invest £10m in new accommodation and thermal spa features at its resort outside Ballymena creating up to 50 new jobs.

The investment is phase one of a £30m project to expand and enhance the resort and spa by 2027.

Galgorm Collection will also roll out a £1m benefits package for all eligible staff, including premium private health care cover.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said the investment is “evidence of the vital recovery already taking place within this important and much valued sector”.

Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection managing director, said the investment will create 50 additional accommodation units to meet growing demand.

This year Galgorm has launched a range of shepherd’s huts worth £2.5m, with a further 18 huts planned for 2022. A £2.5m spend will make way for 23 new one-bed cottages while plans are also in place to add five treetop hideaways worth £1.5m.

Mr Johnston said the hotel will also offer guests who use their Spend Local voucher within the Galgorm Collection an additional £10 spend.

He added: “We have experienced a great appetite over the past few weeks from guests and visitors keen redeem their Spend Local vouchers across Galgorm Collection.”