Hotel group Hastings recruiting as sector gears up to reopen

The new woodland lodges at the Killyhevlin Hotel

Hotel group Hastings has announced it is taking on 100 new staff.

And in another boost for the tourism sector, a Co Fermanagh venue has unveiled a £1.5m investment in accommodation as the industry gears up for reopening.

Hotels and indoor hospitality should be able to welcome back guests from May 24 - the Executive's indicative date.

And Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the tourism industry was ripe for recovery as she visited Titanic Belfast.

Hastings Hotels, which owns venues including Belfast's Grand Central, said it had joined with recruitment software solution business SeeMeHired.com to take on 100 new employees across its hotels, restaurants and health club spas.

Managing director Dr Howard Hastings said staff will be critical to recovery and growth.

"Hastings Hotels has always been renowned for the exceptional service enjoyed by guests at our hotels and that is very much down to our outstanding team of employees at all levels within the business," he added.

Candidates can apply for the posts through the SeeMeHired.com platform.

Meanwhile, Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges outside Enniskillen unveiled its new £1.5m luxury woodland lodges and refurbished hotel bedrooms.

The six lodges each have two-en suite bedrooms and a private outdoor decking area with hot tub.

There are already 14 lakeside lodges at the hotel.

The company directors said: "Without question it has been a very testing and extremely difficult year for the tourism sector, and although we have had to adapt, the team at Killyhevlin has been extremely dedicated in working towards reopening with the wellbeing of our guests being of utmost importance."

On her visit to Titanic Belfast yesterday the Economy Minister said she was confident the tourism sector would recover.

"Northern Ireland is a beautiful country with outstanding natural landscapes, friendly people and, of course, wonderful visitor attractions like Titanic Belfast," she said.

"It has attracted visitors from across the UK, the Republic of Ireland and from all over the world in the past and will do again soon."

Judith Owens, chief executive of Titanic Belfast, added: "After a challenging and difficult year we welcome the easing of restrictions announced last week and we look forward to reopening Titanic Belfast and SS Nomadic ahead of the summer season."