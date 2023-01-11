Hotels and pubs see greatest bill decrease under rates revaluations

Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector is likely to see the biggest decrease in its rates bill under Reval2023.

Draft valuations of almost 75,000 Northern Ireland businesses were released this morning by Land & Property Services (LPS).

Of 33 primary classes identified by LPS, its draft valuations indicate decreases of -24% in the rates bill for hotels and -15% for pubs.

Belfast pubs will only see their rates bill decrease by -2%, however, while sites outside Belfast will enjoy a -22% drop on average.

Sixteen of the 33 categories welcome a decrease, with shops down by -4%.

However, while the value of retail property is down on many high streets and shopping centres across Northern Ireland, neighbourhood supermarkets and smaller multiple supermarkets are generally up.

Sectors likely to see a hike under Reval2023 include warehousing (+12%), manufacturing (+11%) and offices (+10%), while renewables can expect a hike of +70% largely due to the sector’s rapid growth.

Warehouse and storage property is up by +20% in Belfast and by +9% outside Belfast.

Under NI Reval2023, 64% of properties will see no change or a decrease in their rateable value, compared to 60% under the last revaluation in Reval2020.

Today’s list marks the shortest time between revaluations ever delivered in any UK jurisdiction and is a response to calls by business ratepayers here for more frequent revaluations, said LPS.

Non-domestic rates currently generate around £650m a year and fund district council and central government services. Revaluations aim to be revenue neutral.

Today’s announcement represents the starting point of compiling a new non-domestic valuation list to calculate business rate bills from April 2023.

Businesses are invited to check their valuation online at LPS, raising any concerns either by phone, an online contact form or at Reval2023 events to be held in January and February across Northern Ireland.

Business rates are charged on most non-domestic premises including shops, offices, warehouses, factories, hotels and pubs, as well as utilities such as gas, water, electricity and wind farms.

Some sectors and locations have experienced above average growth.

“The revaluation means that, from April, ratepayers will contribute to the funding of essential public services such as health, education and infrastructure, as well as a wide range of council services relative to their 2021 rental value, instead of 2018 values as at present,” said Angela McGrath, commissioner of valuation at LPS.

“The amount of money raised through rates will not change as a direct result of Reval2023. The purpose of this revaluation is to maintain fairness in the rating system, not to raise more revenue.

“Ratepayers can view the draft schedule of values on the Spatial NI platform. This will provide ratepayers with greater detail, including a breakdown of how their value has been calculated as well as seeing the same information for similar properties in their local area and indeed for all similar properties across Northern Ireland.

“This gives ratepayers across Northern Ireland greater transparency in how the valuation has been calculated.

“I would encourage business ratepayers to go online and view the new draft values for their properties ahead of rate bills issuing in the spring.”

The total value of non-domestic properties in Northern Ireland has decreased by 0.6% compared to the current valuation list, which is based on 2018 values.

Around 75% of non-domestic properties here are entitled to some form of rate relief, such as Small Business Rate Relief, Industrial Derating or Sport and Recreation Rate Relief.

In all but a very small number of cases, these reliefs are not affected by the revaluation.

View the draft schedule of values here or contact LPS on 0300 200 7801.