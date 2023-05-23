Hovis supports Grocer Award for leadership in marketing

Hovis has been baking bread from the finest ingredients for more than 130 years. The range may have changed and evolved over the years but our continuous, exceptionally high quality and expertise never will. Today, Hovis is baked in various bakeries across the UK including a site in Belfast.

Hovis is Northern Ireland’s #1 Kantar Food and Drinks brand for the third consecutive year. The Hovis Ireland portfolio also includes ORMO and Mother’s Pride all enjoyed by families across Northern Ireland.

Hovis (Ireland) are delighted to sponsor the ‘Leader in Marketing Award’ at the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards.

This award will recognise the individual’s significant marketing contribution during the breadth of their career. The winning individual will be able to demonstrate how they have developed successful marketing and brand campaigns which may include impactful CSR initiatives, against clearly defined marketing and business objectives.

At this stage of their career they should be able to articulate how they have nurtured the marketing talent of the future.

I wish all the prospective individuals entering this award category the very best of luck.