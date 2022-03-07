How you could cut your grocery bills by over a half

Shoppers urged to look for value for money with the cost of living soaring in recent months

Northern Ireland shoppers could cut their grocery bills by more than half by simply opting for supermarket own-brands over bigger-known names.

The price increase of daily necessities continues apace, with petrol and gas reaching record-breaking heights, and SSE Airtricity announcing another 39% hike to bills on Friday.

According to data analytics group Kantar, food inflation rates in the UK are rising at the fastest rate they have recorded in nearly a decade.

The Belfast Telegraph noted the price of 15 everyday big-brand items at Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s, and compared them to each supermarket’s own brands, to find out how to get the best bang for your buck.

We’ve also tried to select the most popular UK brands based on each item, and it’s worth noting that the prices of these do not vary too much between the stores. For example, a loaf of Hovis bread costs £1.10 in all three supermarkets, and a pack of McVitie’s Rich Tea biscuits is also £1.30 across the board.

For the most part, all items we shopped for are also the same weight, but there are some slight variations as some weights weren’t available for certain products in certain stores, so this will further affect the price.

There are pros and cons between the shops, some of which are reflected in the shopping lists.

For example, Tesco offers incentivised prices for Clubcard owners — a 500g jar of Nescafe Original Instant Coffee costs £4.50 normally, but with a Clubcard you can get it for just £4.

A 415g tin of Heinz Baked Beans costs £1, but you can grab any six Heinz products at this weight for £3.50 with the Clubcard.

In Asda, although they don’t display a loyalty scheme similar to the Clubcard, they highlight their ‘rollback’ reductions in prices, and note that any customer can buy any six tins of Heinz products for £4.

In Sainsbury’s, they attempt to entice customers by showing they have put ‘price locks’ on certain items, meaning that the costs of those products won’t go up for at least eight weeks and occasionally, the price may go down.

You can go even cheaper with supermarket ‘smart price’ versions, which cost even less again — for example, Asda Smart Price Long Grain Rice weighing 1kg costs just 45p, while Asda White Basmati Rice at the same weight is a bit more expensive at £1.50.

Some may argue about sacrificing quality for low costs and higher quantities, but obviously the choice is up to each individual, in the same way that you can get slightly more ‘luxury’ own-brand items — Tesco Finest, Asda Extra Special and Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference.

It’s also worth pointing out that convenience shop versions of supermarkets tend to have more expensive pricing. For example, in a Tesco Express we checked, a tin of Heinz beans cost £1.15, whereas in the larger regular store, it was just £1.

On our shopping list of items, significant savings could be made at all three stores by opting for ‘own brands’.

At Tesco, the supermarket brands came in at £18.77, while big brands totalled £43.22 — a saving of £24.45.

At Asda the big brands were £39.38 while Asda’s brand totalled £19.56 — a £19.82 saving.

And at Sainsbury’s the saving was £21.28 — with a big brand price of £40.70, compared to the own own brand total of £19.42.

Philippa McKeown, head of food policy at the Consumer Council said making the swap from premium brands to supermarket own brands, as well as being cheaper, are sometimes lower in fat, sugar and salt.

“When shopping online, take time to see if the favourite items on your list could be replaced with an alternative that offers better value for money. For example the bulk buy pack might actually now be more expensive than two smaller packs,” she added.

“Familiarise yourself with the price per unit part of the shelf label.

"Forget price in the larger print, look at the price per 100g for example to compare which product offers the best deal.”