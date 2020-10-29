Huge rise in firms facing difficulties

Around 8,500 firms in Northern Ireland are in distress - an increase of 24% over the last year, a report said today. Stock photo

Around 8,500 firms in Northern Ireland are in distress - an increase of 24% over the last year, a report said today.

Insolvency and restructuring firm Begbies Traynor, led locally by Lawrence O'Hara, said nearly all sectors were reporting a big rise in financial difficulties compared to the quarter before.

And the real figure could be much higher as action has not been taken against insolvent and distressed businesses over the duration of the pandemic.

The Red Flag report by Begbies Traynor said that even the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme of subsidised meals in August had not spared the hospitality sector from distress.

And staycations were not enough to spare travel and tourism firms, with the sector seeing an increase of around 20% in the number of firms reporting financial difficulties.