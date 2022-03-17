IFEX: 6,000 people due to attend hospitality event

One of the biggest events to be held in Northern Ireland since the Covid-19 pandemic began takes place in Belfast this month.

Food, drink, retail and hospitality conference IFEX is due to welcome 6,000 visitors when it is staged at Titanic Exhibition Centre from March 29 to 31.

Registration for the free event, which will be attended by over 150 suppliers and manufacturers showcasing the latest products and services, is open.

Restaurateur Michael Deane will open the show, which is taking place for the 25th time.

Over 250 industry and student chefs will also take part in Northern Ireland’s largest culinary competition at the IFEX’s Salon Culinaire.

The two most coveted awards are the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs-supported IFEX Northern Ireland Chef of the Year and Northern Ireland Junior Chef of the Year competitions.

Mr Deane, who was the first Chef of the Year, said: “IFEX is a chance for all chefs — both from industry and education — to benchmark their skills against the best.

“It’s imperative to our industry that we compete both on skills and with our incredible produce therefore IFEX is instrumental in helping young chefs to raise their game.

“It’s where I first earned my stripes and winning Chef of the Year brought considerable publicity to my first venture in Helen’s Bay, Deanes on the Square.

“Today, we encourage many of our chefs at Deanes to enter the various competitions as it’s hugely beneficial in terms of upskilling, instilling confidence and learning from peers.”

Toby Wand, managing director of 365 Events, owners of IFEX, said: “Celebrating its 25th edition in 2022, IFEX has been the cornerstone expo for the foodservice, catering, and hospitality industries in Northern Ireland. Needed more than ever before, IFEX is crucial for galvanising the industry and driving new business for exhibitors.”

Register to attend the business-to-business event for free at ifexexhibition.co.uk