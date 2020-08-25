Incident in which NI restaurant turned away ambulance worker because of Covid risk 'regrettable', says hospitality chief

Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill has described an incident in which a paramedic was turned away from a Northern Ireland restaurant because she may have been in contact with a case of Covid-19 as "regrettable".

It's after Eileen Dodds, a technician with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, was asked to leave the Ramore restaurant in Portrush at the weekend.

She told the Nolan Show she will never eat in Ramore again after being made to feel like "an outcast" when she was turned away because she comes into contact with Covid-19 through her work.

Ms Dodds filled in a customer declaration form after being seated at a table which asked whether she had been in contact with anyone who had symptoms or had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

"I work for the ambulance service and I'm asymptomatic. The question asked have you recently been in contact with anyone suspected or have a diagnosis of having Covid-19.

"I ticked yes because where I work, I would be in contact with patients with illnesses and infections and suspected Covid," she said.

The manager at Ramore asked to speak to Ms Dodds in private before asking her and her partner to leave. "We went and spoke to him and he basically said because I had filled yes on the form, the long and short of it was we wouldn't be able to dine there," she said.

"I explained again about where I work and how I wear PPE but it didn't work. If I had lied and said no, I could have eaten there.

"This impacts all health and social care staff working in any environment. We all wear our PPE to mitigate the risk," she said.

When contacted by the Belfast Telegraph on Tuesday morning, a manager at Ramore restaurant said they would not be making any comment.

Hospitality chief Colin Neill said in trying to do the right thing, Ramore "got it wrong".

"As even the governments say, everyone is learning and the requirement for us to record details for track and trace has only been in place for two weeks.

"We're issuing new guidance around this because our nurses, our paramedics, our doctors, are at the frontline and it's important they can socialise and get some downtime. They are very welcome in our industry," he said.

Ms Dodds said the incident was a blow after experiencing high stress levels since the start of the pandemic.

"I've worked long and hard along with many others for five long months throughout the pandemic - that was our first wee break away," she said.

"I felt embarrassed, I felt afraid to say where I worked, I felt like an outcast, worthless."

The ambulance worker said frontline staff have endured challenges during the pandemic, such as moving out of houses, social distancing from family and friends and taking added precautions.

"If I had been in any way symptomatic, I wouldn't have been near the place," Ms Dodds said.

"The question on that declaration form needs to be changed so it doesn't apply to emergency crews or HSE staff doing what we are doing.

"I don't want any staff going in somewhere to feel the way we've felt."