Indian and Italian fusion restaurant Mumbai Milano opens in Belfast

A new mixed cuisine restaurant has opened in Belfast city centre, following a £500,000 investment.

New hospitality company Global Caterers Belfast opened Mumbai Milano in a 2,700 sq ft unit at Wellington Place.

The opening of the restaurant has created 20 jobs. The venue is fronted by Indian head chef, Jainal Abedin and Italian sous chef, Luigi Savarese.

They said that they aim to fuse the two cuisines while using Northern Ireland produce throughout their menu.

Chef Jainal said: "I've always had a desire to fuse both Indian and Italian cuisine, so when we decided to open the restaurant I knew exactly what we wanted to create. I am confident the people of Belfast and beyond will love what we have to offer.

"Choosing this location in the city centre was key to ensuring the success of Mumbai Milano - we wanted to both cater for the local market as well as attracting tourists and visitors into the city.

"The location was a no-brainer for us, especially with the Merchant Square development across the way.

"This part of the city centre is seeing an influx of new offices and student accommodation so there is a market for more restaurants in this area to cater for what is anticipated to be an area of increased footfall."

The 120-seater restaurant opened its doors last week and will be open seven days a week.

It has also been confirmed that Scottish-based Italian chain Tony Macaroni will open a new Victoria Square restaurant after a £600,000 investment.

The casual dining chain will open on September 6 with a VIP event before opening to the public on September 7.

More than 30 new jobs will be created while the Tony Macaroni team from Scotland will be travelling over to Belfast to train the new staff.

Sep Marini, owner of Tony Macaroni said: "We had an extremely warm welcome when we opened in Bangor, so we are extremely excited about our new restaurant in Belfast.

"At its heart, Tony Macaroni is a family-run business, with a reputation for serving great quality, authentic Italian food at affordable prices."