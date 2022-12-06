Irn-Bru maker AG Barr snaps up popular Boost Drinks for £20m

Gareth Hardy from Hardy Distribution, distributor of Boost Drinks in Northern Ireland, joined Evanna Maxted from Cool FM, to launch Boost’s Choose Now student campaign earlier this year

AG Barr, which also owns Rubicon and Funkin, said Boost Drinks had become one of the UK’s most recognisable functional drinks brands.

Boost Drinks was founded by Simon Gray and his wife Alison in 2001. Two years later, the brand arrived here through the help of a distribution deal with Hardy Distribution.

Since then, the business has expanded its range and added products like isotonic sports drinks and protein, adding new flavour variants as consumer demands change. It acquired Rio Drinks last year.

Read more Co Armagh businesswoman on how she grew a Christmas fair stall into an award-winning artisan brand

It remains the only functional drinks brand to focus exclusively on convenience retailer. Four years ago, it overtook Coca-Cola as the top-selling soft drink in the convenience retail sector in Northern Ireland.

Mr Gray said: “This is a really exciting next step in Boost’s journey as AG Barr has a proven track record of acquiring and developing attractive brands.

“We are confident that together we will be even stronger positioned to take advantage of a number of exciting growth opportunities.”

He said the business would continue to be run independently from its headquarters in Leeds.

“The Boost team, under my leadership, will remain exactly the same, as will the way we do business and the products we offer,” he added.

AG Barr chief executive Roger White said the announcement was “further evidence of our strategy to continue to grow the business through targeted acquisitions, with a particular focus on developing within high growth and functional categories”.

"Boost is one of the UK's most recognisable functional drinks brands and we are delighted to welcome the team into the AG Barr Group.

"The Boost portfolio offers premium taste and performance at a competitive price, with a strong market position in the UK independent retail channel.

“With AG Barr’s proven track record of acquiring and developing attractive brands such as Rubicon and Funkin, I look forward to working with Simon and the team to ensure Boost continues to grow and develop under our ownership."