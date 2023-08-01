‘It’s put me off going out’... Belfast reacts to hike in alcohol prices

As Northern Ireland’s hospitality businesses are expected to pass on the cost of an alcohol duty hike to consumers , some potential customers have said it has put them off going out to socialise.

Select beer, wine and spirit categories are facing a 10.1% increase in the biggest single alcohol duty increase in almost 50 years.

Announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his March budget, it will see duty rise by 90p on a bottle of gin or vodka and 44p on a bottle of wine.

This upset many people in Belfast city centre yesterday, who felt alcohol prices are already too high.

Michaela Crowdey (37) from Belfast, said she is feeling the effects of the increasing prices.

“I really don’t drink that much but we have just came out there and it was £12.20 for basically two pints — a pint of cider and a pint of Harp — so everything has gone up unfortunately,” she told the Belfast Telegraph. Michaela said that due to the price hike, she will now only be going out in Belfast on special occasions.

“You get a lot more in your off license and take it home with you than you would get when you go drinking,” she added.

Joshua Jenkins (20) from Newtownabbey also said the price hike will deter him from visiting bars and pubs in the city centre.

“I’m not too pleased,” he said. “It would put you off going out, especially in Belfast. In the Cathedral Quarter you are paying £6 something a pint. It’s a nightmare.”

But Joshua said the price increase will not stop him from drinking alcohol. “It’s not put me off drink, you can’t put me off drinking like, but it has definitely put me off coming into town because you are looking at £50 minimum for a night out, and then your taxis on top of that. It’s not worth it,” he said.

However, others thought the price hike may be a positive thing. Jonas Hirschler (28) from Germany is on holiday in Belfast and feels the increase in price may help reduce the number of young people drinking to excess.

“I think it can be a good thing because it gets more people drinking alcohol responsibly,” he said. “It won’t stop it but it will make it [excess drinking] harder for people to consume large amounts of it.”

Jonas said that the price increase isn’t something unique to Northern Ireland.

“We have the same in Germany, all prices are going up, not just alcohol,” he said.

Eddie McAuley (72) from Larne said the price hike will not reduce the number of people in Northern Ireland who drink to excess.

“It’s ridiculous, we are being penalised for those who do drink a lot and putting the price up is unlikely to put those people off,” he said.

He thinks excessive drinkers will simply choose to drink at home, where it is cheaper, than drink in Belfast city centre.

“It’s a high probability, absolutely, going to the supermarket where it’s cheaper,” he said.