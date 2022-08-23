John Hewitt pub to reopen this week under new management

The John Hewitt on Donegall Street is reopening under new management.

One of the best known pubs in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter, The John Hewitt, is reopening this week under new management.

First opened in 1999, the venue on Donegall Street is unusual in that is owned by the Belfast Unemployed Resource Centre.

It was named after the late poet John Hewitt, socialist and Freeman of Belfast who officially opened the Resource Centre next door in 1983.

With the centre managers always reliant on grants for their work, they eventually came up with the idea of generating income through a business.

In the latest development, the owners have now entered into an agreement with a third party, the Boundary craft brewery in Belfast.

Matthew Dick, co-founder of Boundary Brewing Cooperative, said he was delighted to be “entrusted” with the famous gathering spot.

“We are really humbled, and equally excited about such an amazing opportunity; to help build on the legacy of the Hewitt as a socially minded, community based, beer-centric hub in Belfast, offering world class hospitality,” he said.

He added that he was keen to preserve the pub’s reputation as a centre for live music and cultural events like the Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival as well as “really, good beer”.

Staff at the John Hewitt are staying on, with further details on the opening to be announced later this week.

Over the years, folk artists including Seasick Steve and Mumford & Sons played their first Northern Ireland gigs at The John Hewitt, while a weekly jazz night was also popular draw for punters.

In March, former manager Gerry White told the Belfast Telegraph in some ways it felt like the “end of an era” after he left nearly five years ago to focus on his craft gin business, Jawbox.

“It broke my heart leaving the John Hewitt. It was always more than a pub as we worked with all the festivals and with art exhibitions but I left as Jawbox was taking up all my time,” he said.

"This change now feels like the end of an era but hopefully it will mean a new lease of life for it.”