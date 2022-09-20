Landmark north coast hotel unveils results of £1m expansion

David Hamilton, owner of Martin Hamilton Construction, Ballymena, Claire Hunter, co-owner of the Marine Hotel, Shane Megahey and Karen McAuley from AIB

A landmark hotel on the north coast has completed a £1m expansion and added 10 new jobs, almost a decade after it was rescued from closure.

The three-star Marine Hotel in Ballycastle was bought over in 2013 by Claire Hunter and Colum McLornan after it had gone into receivership.

Now the pair have carried out major improvements to the hotel with the support of AIB, adding 10 new family rooms sleeping up to six people each.

They have also renovated its event space, enabling it to hold bigger conferences and weddings.

The expansion has added 10 new jobs to the venue, bringing its total workforce to 40.

Ms Hunter said the development would help realise its ambition to become the north coast’s ‘go to’ hotel for all categories of visitors.

“With its attractive seafront, great views, activities and hospitality, we have been focused on building Ballycastle’s reputation as a premier destination for coastal visitors,” she said.

“Through our latest expansion and renovation, we are ensuring visitors have a welcoming and comfortable spot to linger even longer in the area.

"Our new rooms are perfect for families and groups who want to avail of local activities on offer like golf and kayaking, and we’re proud to collaborate with other local businesses to distinguish Ballycastle as a hotspot for such guests.”

She said the support of lender AIB, as well as Tourism NI, Invest NI and the NI Hotels Federation, had been crucial of a “challenging” few years for hotels.

Ms Hunter added: “We’re grateful to the team at Martin Hamilton Building Contractors in Ballymena as well for creating our new rooms and bringing our vision to life.”

Shane Megahey, head of relationship management at AIB, said: “The Marine Hotel continues to go from strength to strength under the exceptional leadership of Claire and her business partner Colum McLornan.

"Not only are they enhancing the appeal of the hotel, but they are also creating opportunities for further growth in the area and beyond.

"With a focus on exceptional customer service and quality as well as collaborating with other businesses and industry partners, the team has set itself apart during a challenging period and we’re proud to back their dreams and ambitions.”

Mervyn McAlister, the hotel’s developer and original owner, closed the venue in 2010, leaving the area without a key economic driver.

However, Mr McLornan and Ms Hunter, who had become friends at catering college, joined forces to buy the hotel in March 2013.

It remains the only hotel in Ballycastle itself. Luxury hotel The Salthouse opened three years ago on the outskirts.