Lap of luxury: New £2.3m Portrush hotel Elephant Rock is designed to stand out from the herd

A £2.3m investment in a stylish new boutique hotel on the north coast is a vote of confidence in Portrush, the new owners have said.

Elephant Rock will open next month.

The 18-bedroom, four-star family-owned hotel has been extensively renovated.

Situated in Lansdowne Crescent, looking across to Whiterocks Beach, the Skerries and beyond to the Giant’s Causeway, it has a stylish and modern restaurant and art deco-style cocktail lounge on the first floor with views over the Atlantic.

The bar’s bold starburst design pays homage to the Roaring Twenties, mixing marble, metal and eglomise mirrors.

Elephant Rock is the brainchild of Portstewart woman Charlotte Dixon, who wanted to provide something unique to the tourism industry in the coastal town, where The Open Golf Championship is due to return in 2025.

Despite the difficulties faced by the hospitality sector during the pandemic, she and her family have maintained total confidence in the project.

Her father Ian said: “This is a major investment and a vote of confidence in Portrush by Charlotte.

“There has been an awful lot of thought put into providing much-needed luxury accommodation in the area.

“We want Elephant Rock Hotel to provide a really nice venue where people can come and spend an evening and enjoy a fantastic stay.

“We want to run it as a luxury venue where you can go for your dinner and then move into the cocktail bar or the rear bar.”