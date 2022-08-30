Large-scale government intervention for hospitality needed amid cost of living crisis, warns Derry hotel manager

A Londonderry hotel manager has said the current cost of living crisis in the hospitality sector is worse than the Covid pandemic as she called for government intervention.

Selina Horshi from the White Horse Hotel said the businesses’ most recent energy bill has increased from £9,000 in June last year, compared to £24,000 this year.

She warned without government intervention into the sector at “a pretty large level pretty quickly”, businesses are likely to close.

The warning comes after the Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland said energy bills this autumn and winter may be “the final nail in the coffin” for many.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Evening Extra programme, Ms Horshi said things are looking “really tight” in the run up to Christmas.

“The energy prices are going up every single day and we are already seeing prices at more than triple what we would have had pre pandemic,” she said.

“We know those rises are still coming and they are expected to get worse over the winter months. We use a real combination of different energy.

“Taking gas for example we were looking at £9,000 at a June pre pandemic and £24,000 in the June past. That is before we are really getting into the winter figures.

“The real challenge we face as well is that customers are having the squeeze at home and they maybe have less money to go out and spend on hospitality.

“Whether we have one person coming to use our swimming pool or hot tubs or 100, we still have to use the same amount of energy and expenditure keeping the pool warm.

“Realistically there is not much left that can be passed onto the customer. We are looking at a really tight time coming between now and Christmas.”

When asked how the current situation compared to the worst months of the pandemic in which many businesses had to rely on government grants and loans, the hotel manager said it feels “harder”.

“It feels it is coming at us from all angles. During the pandemic when we were allowed to be open, people were taking the opportunities to be out and be socialising,” she added.

“Unless we start to see government intervention at a pretty large level pretty quickly, the money that was given to us as businesses throughout furlough is going to be lost, as businesses will not be able to afford the bounce back loans and those are underwritten by government.”

Beannchor Managing Director Bill Wolsey told the programme his energy costs have increased by up to 400%.

“Most people in our industry have tried to put prices up as the rises have come into them, but there is only so far you can go,” he said.

“The customers just won’t pay it. Some small businesses and medium size businesses... are really hanging on by their fingertips.

“I think for the bigger companies like myself... we will survive, but the losses to the hospitality industry will far outweigh Covid. You just can’t go on with the rises we have had everywhere and survive.”