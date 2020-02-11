Let's Go Hydro submits proposal for holiday park outside Belfast

A planning statement submitted with the proposals said that “homegrown holidays are becoming increasingly popular and caravan and motorhome numbers are on the rise” (stock photo)

Watersports resort Let's Go Hydro has submitted plans for a holiday park within its grounds.

The development at the 1.5-acre site on Saintfield Road in Carryduff will comprise of 18 touring caravan/motorhome hook-up pitches, the retention in-situ of one safari tent, the erection of five new safari tents, ancillary communal toilet and caravan waste disposal facilities and associated site works.

Each safari tent will sleep six people, with a fully equipped kitchen, private shower and bathroom facilities and a private decking area.

The resort at Knockbracken Reservoir initially opened as a pop-up inflatable water course last summer, backed by local jewellery entrepreneur Pete Boyle.

After attracting more than 50,000 visitors over a four-month period, the Strabane man, who is owner of the Argento retail chain, decided to create a permanent leisure facility that is double the size of the original site.

It reopened after a £4m investment in April 2019, creating 100 jobs.

The resort expects visitors to the site to quadruple after the development is carried out.

Let's Go Hydro, Ireland's largest aqua park, boasts a range of on-site activities including a floating inflatable aqua park, kayaking, canoeing and wakeboarding.

A planning statement submitted with the proposals said that "homegrown holidays are becoming increasingly popular and caravan and motorhome numbers are on the rise".

"The proposed caravan/motorhome hook-up pitches will meet this growing demand and supplement the guest accommodation options presently on offer within the resort," it added.

"Alternatively the safari tents will provide luxury spacious family accommodation. Much like the glamping site already approved on the resort, the caravan/camping site is intrinsically connected to the Let's Go Hydro aqua park."