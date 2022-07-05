‘Lockdown’ baker Michael is now making real dough

While many of us started to bake during lockdown, a Jordanstown dad went a step further and set up a business.

Michael Hendron (33) took redundancy from his job in a coffee shop to look after his daughters Iris (5) and Averie (2). But he also decided to keep up his skills in the kitchen at home.

“I started homing in on the things that I liked doing and selling them to friends and family. I was making a lot of things like sourdough bread, some pastries, and different sweet treats,” he explained.

Benchmark Bread is now supplying wholesale customers such as restaurants. He received support from the Go For It programme in association with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.