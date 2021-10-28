Made In Belfast: Cathedral Quarter restaurant to reopen in November

Local restaurant Made In Belfast is set to reopen its doors in the city’s Cathedral Quarter on November 4, after being closed for 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Talbot Street location opened in 2010 was one of three venues that the Made In Belfast chain had, along with sites beside Belfast City Hall and Hill Street.

Due to “ongoing structural issues and the impact of Covid-19”, owner Emma Bricknell had decided to “streamline her business and halt any expansions to the hospitality chain”.

Following an ongoing sewage problem in the area, Ms Bricknell has also recently closed Prawnagraphic, a Californian-inspired seafood restaurant in Hill Street which she opened at the end of May this year.

“That’s the nature of the game, nothing lasts forever. You work hard and do other things as the food movement moves on,” she said, but added that she is “excited” to refocus her efforts on Made In Belfast.

“I’m excited about being open again. This venue was the busiest restaurant we had and it’s in the coolest of areas so I’m really looking forward to it,” she commented.

“We’ve been closed for a long time so opening now feels like the right thing to do and I think being in one venue streamlines the staff and any issues that I’ve faced previously in other locations.”

Made in Belfast restaurant

Made In Belfast serves modern European cuisine, including gluten free and vegan options, and will be open from Thursday to Sunday, 12pm to late.

“We’ve got a great team in the kitchen involved with a similar kind of menu as before and we are working with locally sourced products,” added Ms Bricknell.

"We were never about fancy food, just a good proper feed.”