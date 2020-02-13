Major outlay on luxury guesthouse in Northern Ireland

A luxury guesthouse has opened in Co Down following a six-figure investment.

Lynne and Jonathan McCabe, who already own Lisnacurran Country House near Dromore, have opened Ralph's Moira on the site of the former Moira Guest House.

The couple's investment in the listed property at Main Street has been backed by Ulster Bank. Business development manager Derick Wilson said the venue had seen a "remarkable transformation".

He added: "It offers outstanding surroundings with an enticing price point. The surrounding infrastructure, direct M1 access and proximity to Belfast International Airport makes it a very attractive proposition for out-of-city accommodation."