Marcon in £1m fit-out for whiskey attraction in Ballynahinch

Co Antrim firm Marcon has won a contract for the £1m fit-out of a new distillery.

Marcon will work on the two-storey gin and whiskey Hinch Distillery near Ballynahinch, Co Down, due to open this year. The building will have a visitor centre, as well as a coffee shop, courtyard and events spaces.

Marcon will work on the project with design company Drinksology. Hinch Distillery is being developed by Dr Terry Cross, the founder of west Belfast packaging firm Delta Print and Packaging - now part of Huhtamaki.

Dr Cross said: "We are launching the Hinch Distillery to provide visitors with a highly differentiated product and experience that couples the production of our quality spirits with a story and heritage.

"We hope it will become an attraction in its own right and offer guests a real understanding of the skills and methods needed to produce our spirits."

Marcon's work will include fitting feature bars, wall panelling, fixed furniture and floor and ceiling finishes.

Director Mark O'Connor said: "Given the ambition of the facility to be a leading visitor attraction, the fit-out will be of the highest standard. All of the specialist joinery items will be produced in our manufacturing facility, giving us the opportunity to showcase Marcon's quality finish."