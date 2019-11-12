McDonald's opens first two-storey dual lane drive thru in Northern Ireland

Fast food giant McDonald's has created 65 jobs in east Belfast with the opening of the first two-storey, dual lane drive thru restaurant in Northern Ireland

Fast food giant McDonald's has created 65 jobs in east Belfast with the opening of the first two-storey, dual lane drive thru restaurant in Northern Ireland.

The restaurant at Knocknagoney can seat 156 customers and offers mobile ordering so that customers can browse a menu to make an order - and even save their preferences for future use so that they can order again at the tap of a button.

It will operate daily from 6am to midnight and offer a host of "innovations that deliver not only an even quicker service, but an enhanced customer experience".

The restaurant also has table service and digital features such as touch screen kiosks.

Franchisee Des Lamph said: "The Knocknagoney restaurant is in a prime position close to the airport offering an accessible meeting point for both business and leisure visitors to Northern Ireland.

"Digital innovation is at the heart of the new restaurant featuring a host of customer facing technology including eight touch screen kiosks allowing customers to browse the menu, order their food and pay by card or contactless.

"New technology also extends through to the kitchen adapting how the food is prepared and served so that products are made specially to order."

The restaurant brings McDonald's portfolio in Northern Ireland to 30 restaurants.

McDonald's opened its first restaurant in Belfast in 1991 and now employs more than 2,500 people locally. In August, the firm stopped using eco-friendly paper straws produced in NI as they cannot be recycled.

McDonald's switched from plastic to paper straws last year but the thickness made it difficult for them to be processed for recycling.

Last week the global fast food giant's chief executive Steve Easterbrook was ousted over a consensual relationship with a colleague.