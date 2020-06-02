McDonald's opens two NI restaurants for drive-thru and delivery

McDonald's has reopened two restaurants in Northern Ireland for drive-thru and delivery for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began.

Restaurants in Bangor and Newtownards reopened on Tuesday with new measures in place to keep customers and staff safe following a successful pilot in May.

The move is part of a phased reopening of all McDonald's restaurants across the UK this week. All NI drive-thru stores will reopen by June 4.

Read more NI shopping post coronavirus lockdown to feel like bygone era

However, the fast food company has warned that after consulting with police and local authorities, it may be necessary to close drive-thru lanes if queues cause disruption because of high demand.

McDonald's staff are adjusting to new procedures which may lead to delays, including social distancing in kitchens and service areas.

Perspex screens at drive-thru windows have been installed and employees will be wearing protective equipment. There will also be floor markings in specific areas in the restaurants and kitchens.

Read more NI family retailers hoping to steal march on chains with early reopening

All McDonald's employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.

Josh Henderson from Bangor gets his order at McDonald's in Bangor. Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

McDonald's in Newtownards reopened on Tuesday, June 2, with David Dusevicius helping keep everyone in line. Pic Freddie Parkinson

McDonald's in Newtownards reopening. Pic Freddie Parkinson

Delivery with couriers will be contactless and the restaurants will return with small teams and will operate reduced hours.

A limited menu will also be put in place.

Josh Henderson from Bangor gets his order at McDonald's in Bangor. Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Customers will be encouraged to cap spending for drive-thru and deliveries to £25 per order and customers are asked to pay by contactless methods.

A McDonald's spokesperson said: "As employees and the business adapt to a new way of working, McDonald’s would like to thank customers for their continued support and patience.

"Between 2 and 4 June over 1,000 McDonald’s restaurants will be open in the UK and Ireland, either for drive-thru or McDelivery. Restaurants opening will be published each day and can be found on our restaurant locator here."