McDonald's plans to open new outlet in Belfast

Fast food chain McDonald's has filed a planning application to open a second new outlet in west Belfast.

The application for the new site in the grounds of Ballygomartin Tesco will feature two customer order displays with canopies, electricity substation and play space.

A McDonald's spokesperson said: "We have submitted a planning application in relation to a new drive-thru restaurant in Ballygomartin. We are working closely with the local authority to ensure our plans are appropriate for the area and, if our application is successful, the new restaurant will create at least 65 new jobs for local people."

It follows on from the chain's successful approval of another unit on the outskirts of west Belfast on McKinstry Road last September.

That site, at City Business Park, is currently under construction and due to open in late October or early November, the company said.

In total both sites will create 130 new jobs in the west of the city.

The application for the Ballygomartin store will bring the golden arches' unit count to 30 here, including the McKinstry Road site.

McDonald's reopened all of its restaurants for diners at the end of July, with specific Covid safety measures put in place.

Food will be served by table-service only with customers able to order directly to their table via the McDonald's App, at the till or kiosk.

Reopening the dine-in area enabled the business to take part in the UK Chancellor's Eat Out to Help Out scheme, offering 50% off dine-in bills, up to £10 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August.

Last year McDonald's said the business contributed £99m annually to the NI economy. The figure was revealed as the company celebrated 45 years in the UK. It also said that since 2017 it had employed 3,100 people here and supported 4,732 jobs, with local farmers receiving £23m.