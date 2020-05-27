McDonald's to re-open Northern Ireland drive-thru restaurants

A large queue of cars leading into a McDonald’s restaurant on Belfast’s Shore Road after the company announced it would be closing all its food outlets due to the coronavirus pandemic

McDonald’s will open all of its drive-thru restaurants across Northern Ireland from next week, it can be revealed.

The fast food giant announced a small number of stores would open across the UK earlier this month, and six stores in Dublin.

But now the firm says it will reopen its Northern Ireland restaurants next week.

“We can today announce that by June 4, 28 of McDonald’s Northern Ireland restaurants will have reopened for drive thru and McDelivery,” the firm said.

“Every drive thru in the UK and Ireland will reopen between Tuesday and Thursday next week and we will start to expand the availability of McDelivery too.

“This is only possible following the hard work of the teams in our 44 UK and Ireland pilot restaurants. Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to help enable safe working so that we can now serve McDonald’s favourites to all parts of the UK and Ireland.”

Economy Minister Diane Dodds, said: “I welcome today’s announcement by McDonald’s on their plans to reopen 28 restaurants across Northern Ireland. McDonald’s contribution to the Northern Ireland economy cannot be underestimated.

“The company employs a large number of people across Northern Ireland and purchases a range of Northern Irish produce including milk and beef. As we move towards our economic recovery, I would commend McDonald’s and businesses throughout Northern Ireland in their ongoing work to enable and support the re-opening of the economy.”

In a statement, McDonald’s added its staff will need continued patience and support as they adjust to the new ways of working.

"Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and as we’ve seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high. Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority.”

Just a few days ago, more than 30 sites, primarily in south-east England, opened, offering a limited menu with orders capped at £25 for each car, the fast food chain said.