McDonald's to reopen dine-in areas in 28 Northern Ireland restaurants

McDonald's is reopening its dine-in areas in 28 restaurants in Northern Ireland from Wednesday, the fast-food outlet has announced.

It follows the reopening for takeaway and drive-thru services seven weeks ago.

Social distancing measures will be in place and the restaurants will carefully manage the number of customers allowed inside at any one time.

Customers will be asked to use hand sanitiser when they enter and follow safety measures laid out in the restaurants to help keep them safe.

Food will be served by table-service only with customers able to order directly to their table via the McDonald's App, at the till or kiosk.

McDonald's will ask customers that choose to eat-in to leave their contact details by using their smart phone to either scan a QR code taking them to a dedicated webpage or visiting that webpage directly with the URL details provide on each table.

Customers will be asked to leave the name of the lead member and the number of people within their group, a phone number, the date and time of the visit and the restaurant number- which will be identified on each table sticker.

Other safety measures that have already been introduced include floor markings and signposting to enable social distancing and touchpoints including self-order screens, card readers and doors, being sanitised every 30 minutes.

Reopening the dine-in area will enable some restaurants to take part in the UK Chancellor’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, offering 50% off dine-in bills, up to £10 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August.

The full list of NI reopened dine-in restaurants is as follows:

BELFAST DONEGALL PLACE

BANGOR-BLOOMFIELD SHOPPING CENTRE

DUNDONALD

SPRUCEFIELD

NEWTOWNABBEY

COLERAINE

WESTWOOD SHOPPING CENTRE

GLENGORMLEY – BELFAST

BALLYMENA

PORTADOWN

CARRICKFERGUS

LURGAN

ENNISKILLEN

DOWNPATRICK - COUNTY DOWN

OMAGH - NORTHERN IRELAND

COOKSTOWN - N IRELAND

CASTLEREAGH - SAINTFIELDS

NEWRY - DAMOLLY RETAIL PARK

DUNGANNON

LONDONDERRY - STRAND RD

RUSHMERE - SHOPPING CENTRE

LONDONDERRY - CRESCENT LINK

NEWTOWNARDS

BANBRIDGE

STRABANE

BELFAST - SHORE ROAD

ANTRIM - THE JUNCTION RETAIL PARK

TESCO KNOCKNAGONEY