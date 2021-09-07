Meat merchant Peter Hannan awarded MBE

Meat mogul Peter Hannan has been awarded an MBE for his work in boosting business here.

The head of Moira’s Hannan Meats, a firm which specialises in high-end dry-aged Irish beef, says it’s a “tremendous honour for me to announce that I have been awarded an MBE from the Queen for my contribution to economic development in Northern Ireland”.

It’s understood the honour was awarded for special recognition outside the normal New Year and Queen’s Birthday Honours.

“While this is a humbling personal recognition of my role in Hannan Meats and contributions to the wider food industry, I see it as a recognition of the very many people who have supported and encouraged me over the years,” he said

Mr Hannan has expanded his meat business across the UK, Ireland and beyond.

He’s also the sole supplier of beef to London’s exclusive Fortnum and Mason department store, as well as selling steaks to a wide range of top restaurants.

“In addition to my family, I have received incredible support from very many people including the management and staff at Hannan Meats, our customers in both retail and food service throughout the UK and Ireland, industry bodies here and other local food companies,” he added.

“It really has been a team effort. Surround yourself with good people, and they’ll make you look great. Thank you sincerely to those who endure and surround me.

“I look forward to continuing to build on these friendships in the years ahead and playing a part in the continuing success of our wonderful and highly innovative food and drink industry.”