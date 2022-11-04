Michael Deane: Hospitality continues to be kicked from pillar to post

Michelin star chef Michael Deane has said that the hospitality industry is still trying to “fight fire” amid the Bank of England’s announcement that interest rates are rising to 3%.

The owner of Belfast restaurant Eipic said: “With respect to the loans, 3% is quite a lot. We’ve got to try to suck it up somehow. Are the good times over? I don’t know. What next? Between gas, electric, business rates, loans, the price of food — hospitality has been kicked from pillar to post. We’re going back to Covid times and fighting fire.

“We have a few of the bounce back loans, which we had interest-free at the start for two years, but now we need to tighten up because of the [added] interest.”

Despite yet another costly increase being added to his business, Mr Deane affirmed that he would not be putting prices up for customers as he thinks it would be even more detrimental to the current financial climate.

Eipic continues to offer a Michelin star tasting menu for £85 — a price that has stayed steady throughout the year.

“We have to be competitive. We’ve actually brought some of our prices down here and there to try to be competitive. It’s not just us, it’s the public. The public are worried, so we’ve probably been more competitive than we’ve ever been,” he said.

Mr Deane said he wouldn’t be opening Deanes Deli on Bedford Street again and having to pay back loans with added interest has further sealed the deal on the south Belfast spot’s doors remaining shut.

“We had a bit of a price adjustment when all the food did go crazy, but that’s starting to balance out again. I understand that business mortgage rates have to go up and we have to try to fight inflation. We have to aim to stay on top of it and I think a lot of people won’t.

“We have to spend a lot of time trying to manage the business and when you’re doing that, creativity goes out the window a bit. We keep on going and doing what we can.”