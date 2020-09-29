Moira Pizzeria worker falsely claimed he had Covid-19 forcing takeaway closure

A pizzeria in Co Down has apologised for causing any distress to its customers after a member of its staff falsely claimed he received a positive Covid-19 test - so he could get off work.

Moira Pizzeria, which is located on the main street of the village, said in a post on its Facebook page yesterday that they had been misled by the staff member, who no longer works in the takeaway.

The takeaway closed after they were informed of the employee's 'positive' test, in line with Covid-19 safety regulations.

But it has since been explained that it turned out the person involved falsely claimed to have tested positive as he had "other plans for the weekend".

Moira Pizzeria said it was "deeply" embarrassed and the claims by the individual had caused a "great detail of distress" for its staff and customers. They added that the person no longer works in the take-out and not a single staff member had tested positive for the virus or displayed any symptoms.

The pizza shop has since reopened and is operating as normal once again.

"As a business we tried to act responsibly, we closed and went public straight away for the protection of our staff and customers," Moira Pizzeria said in its statement.

"It is only right that we share this new information for the same reason regardless of the cost to ourselves or our reputation.

"The individual involved no longer works for us and no one in the shop has tested positive or displayed any symptoms.

"Once again, we can only apologise for the actions of this individual."

The popular eaterie declined to comment any further when contacted by the Belfast Telegraph.

Moira Pizzeria received support from a number of customers after posting the statement on Facebook.

One person said the actions of the individual were "shocking", while another said the business was "well rid" of the "selfish person".

Another customer stated that she would be "fuming" and expressed her sympathy to the owners.

"That's just awful," one customer wrote.

"I was worrying as I had been in and have been coughing. Glad you got rid, no business needs that."

UUP health spokesperson Alan Chambers said that the establishment may have had to needlessly pay for a professional deep clean.

"It was a pretty mean thing to do and rather disloyal by someone who was getting their wages from the establishment," commented the North Down MLA.

"It is a hard financial blow coming at this particular time in having to close for a few days."

Meanwhile, the DUP's health spokesperson, Pam Cameron MLA, who is also the deputy chair of Stormont's Health Committee, added: "I cannot comment on an individual case but there are very clear guidelines as to what to do if you display symptoms and especially if you subsequently test positive.

"It is up to each and every one of us to follow both law and guidelines and to be mindful of our actions and in how they impact on others.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for all. We all need to play our part to see us through the winter."

A spokesperson for the Public Health Agency said that the body cannot comment on individual cases but reminded people to only book a Covid-19 test if they develop any of the symptoms of the virus.

The Department for the Economy, which oversees employment, was also contacted for comment last night.