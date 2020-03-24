Moy Park to create 500 temporary posts in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland poultry giant Moy Park is seeking around 500 temporary staff in Northern Ireland as demand grows for groceries.

Supermarkets have seen a rush among customers to stock up on food and other goods as fears rise over the impact of coronavirus.

Now Moy Park, Northern Ireland’s biggest private sector employer, has said it’s seeking 1,000 new temporary workers across its UK operations as it seeks to boost production.

It’s understood 500 of those posts would be based in its sites here, which include Craigavon and Dungannon.

Moy Park said it’s looking for people to join its teams across a range of roles in its agriculture and production operations.

Moy Park director Kirsty Wilkins said: “This increase in grocery retail comes at a time when there has been a fall in demand across our sister sectors of hospitality and tourism as people’s socialising and travel plans are curtailed.

“We hope the pressure being faced across these industries is short term and, in the meantime, we are keen to help anyone looking for a job through these new opportunities.”