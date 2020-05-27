Nando's to open Belfast outlet for collections after successful trial

'The company said that all click and collect orders must be placed online via Nandos.co.uk to avoid queues and keep customers and staff safe'

Nando's is reopening 94 of its restaurants for delivery and collection after closing sites in the face of the coronavirus lockdown.

Staff wearing PPE have been preparing peri-peri chicken for customers at 54 of its restaurants since yesterday.

Among them is Nando's in Belfast's Boucher Crescent, which is open for collection.

It said it will expand this to a further 40 restaurants from today, with customers able to order food for collection or delivery on its website.

It is the latest in a long line of other restaurant chains, including Wagamama and KFC, which have recently returned to serving hungry customers.

In March, the government told restaurants to shut their doors as part of the lockdown but have continued to allow restaurants to serve takeaway and collection services, in line with health and safety guidelines. Last month, Nando's reopened the kitchens of four restaurants in London and two in Manchester for deliveries.

It said that it will now reopen sites in cities such as Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester and Belfast, after "successfully" running the trial.

The chain said it will serve from a "reduced" menu to support staff.

But it will still serve popular items such as peri-peri chicken wings, butterfly chicken, halloumi sticks and peri chips.

The company said that all click and collect orders must be placed online via Nandos.co.uk to avoid queues and keep customers and staff safe.

Customers were also "encouraged not to travel to the restaurant unnecessarily unless they are picking up a collect order at their allotted time".

Nando's said there is PPE available to staff to wear and they have also been encouraged to wash their hands more regularly.