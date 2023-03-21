Nando’s to open doors on latest NI restaurant

Nando's is famous for its chicken dishes

Chicken chain Nando’s has announced the opening date of its latest restaurant in Northern Ireland.

The business will be opening its doors on Wednesday in the newly revamped Odyssey complex in Belfast, beside the Odyssey Arena.

It’s Nando’s ninth venue in Northern Ireland and has brought 40 jobs, though “a few” positions have involved internal transfers, the company said.

The new restaurant will seat 110 inside, and 40 outside.

Nando’s was founded in South Africa, and the company said it champions its heritage by working with South African designers on features such as lighting design and spiralling ceilings.

The casual dining business is famed for its flame-grilled chicken, which is served with side dishes. Its most famous flavour is the traditional Portuguese pepper derivative, peri-peri.

Gerrie Anderson, manager of the new restaurant, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our stunning new restaurant at the new Belfast Odyssey complex.

“We can’t wait to be giving customers the unique Nando’s experience and serving our delicious flame-grilled peri-peri.”

The Odyssey venue will open from 11:30am to 10pm seven days a week.

Nando’s said it follows a sustainable fit-out guide to ensure its restaurants have minimal impact on the planet.

The Odyssey complex has been redeveloped in a £17m project to boost its appeal as a leisure destination for families in Northern Ireland.

Cinema operator, Cineworld, and the UK’s largest bowling alley operator, Hollywood Bowl, were the first new tenants to sign up.

It established itself as Northern Ireland’s largest entertainment venue when it opened its doors in 2000 and has hosted some of the biggest names in showbiz.

The home of the Belfast Giants — renamed as the SSE Arena in 2015 — doubles up as a concert stadium.

But the section formerly known as the Odyssey Pavilion, where restaurants, a nightclub, bowling alley and cinema were housed, became rundown.