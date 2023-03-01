National Fish and Chip Awards: Belfast’s Fish City wins top accolade

Fish and chips from Fish City, which won 'Restaurant of the Year' at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023. (Photo: Fish City Facebook)

A Belfast restaurant has won ‘Restaurant of the Year’ at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023.

Fish City was up against stiff competition from venues around the UK, but it walked away with two awards.

The National Fish and Chip Awards are a UK-wide competition which aim to celebrate "true excellence" in the industry organised by Seafish, the public body that supports the seafood industry.

The Ann Street venue also won the 'Environment and Sustainability Champion' award. It was the only restaurant nominated across all categories.

In a social media post, Fish City said: “Wow, what can we say! We took it home to Belfast! The UK's Environment & Sustainability Champion and Restaurant of the Year! What an honour to be recognised at the National #fishandchipawards by the @NFFF_UK So, so incredibly proud of our team! Over the moon!”

In 2020, Fish City took home the Menu Development and Innovation Award, which acknowledges fish and chip businesses that excel in educating and informing their customers on dietary and healthy eating choices and the nutritional values of fish and chips.