New Belfast city centre cinema offers taste of luxury complete with gourmet burgers and cocktails

£5.2m complex breathes life back into Belfast

Gourmet burgers and cocktails are on the menu at The Avenue Cinema, Belfast

A luxury cinema opening in Belfast city centre this Friday following a £5.2 million investment is hoping to “re-imagine the conventional cinema experience”.

The Avenue Cinema, Café and Bar, will be the newest feature at CastleCourt Shopping Centre, replacing the former Debenhams department store, which closed in 2020. This was due to its parent company at the time going into administration.

Creating 50 new jobs, the Omniplex Cinema Group venture is hoping to provide both casual and fervent cinema-goers with a “laidback and charismatic” destination.

The complex will boast nine, 60-seat auditoriums, each fitted with Dolby surround sound technology and high-quality digital projection. Theatres will also have plush armchair and sofa seating for viewers.

The name of the new theatre is a nod to the historic Avenue Cinema, which closed in 1982. It was one of the very first cinemas to screen films with audio — or the ‘talkies’.

The theatre is set to blaze trails like its namesake, by re-imagining the cinema-going experience. Boasting a café and bar, chefs will be cooking up gourmet burgers and hand-stretched sourdough pizzas, while a team of mixologists will be shaking up cocktails.

Director of The Avenue Cinema, Café and Bar, Paul Anderson, shared his excitement ahead of Friday’s launch, and his hopes for improvement to Belfast’s day and night-time economy.

Leona Barr, CastleCourt centre manager and Paul Anderson, director of The Avenue

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our new luxury cinema concept The Avenue Cinema in Belfast,” said Mr Anderson.

“We have used the best interior designers, suppliers and contractors to help us create a unique and elevated cinema experience.

“This is a really exciting time for us, and we look forward to welcoming guests to this new cinema experience. With The Avenue, we are providing an elevated choice for those wanting something unique from their visit to see the latest blockbuster.

“This development really is like no other project we have undertaken, and we are delighted to be breathing new life into Belfast city centre with this scheme.

“The Avenue will contribute towards the vitality, viability and vibrancy of the city centre, whilst also positively contributing to Belfast’s daytime and night-time economy.”

The Avenue Cinema, Belfast.

Mr Anderson hopes that these developments into the cinema-going experience will be enjoyed by all who attend.

“We have worked with numerous experts to create a memorable, warm, and friendly atmosphere, which will be complemented by the impeccable service, that is at the heart of everything we do,” he added.

The Avenue has also been greatly welcomed by the manager of CastleCourt Shopping Centre, Leona Barr, who hopes that shoppers will flock to the new destination.

“We are delighted to officially welcome The Avenue to our shoppers, who can now enjoy a cinema experience that is new and unique to CastleCourt and Belfast city centre,” she said.

“This is the next step in the regeneration of CastleCourt and the wider area, as well as a sign of the confidence our footfall affords our new tenants and their own ambitions.”

Among the first films to be seen in the luxury auditoriums will be Scream VI, Creed III, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.