New boutique guest house with Marquess of Downshire theme opens in Hillsborough

Pictured l to r at the opening of Arthur’s are Lynne McCabe Owner at Arthur’s Councillor Scott Carson, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Councils Development Committee

A new boutique guest house has opened in Hillsborough, with each room specifically themed in homage to famous local resident the Marquess of Downshire.

Arthur’s officially opened its doors last Thursday (January 26) and features 12 individually curated rooms.

Situated in a Georgian building on Main Street, it is the latest tourism offering to Royal Hillsborough.

The Marquess of Downshire is a title in the Peerage of Ireland. It was created in 1789 for Wills Hill, the first Earl of Hillsborough and a former Secretary of State.

The current and ninth Marquess of Downshire is Arthur Francis Nicholas Wills Hill.

Among many other estates, the Marquess owned Hillsborough Castle, the Blessington Estate in County Wicklow, and Easthampstead Park near Bracknell. The Marquesses are also Hereditary Constables of Hillsborough Fort.

Arthur’s official launch event was attended by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council representatives and participants from across Northern Ireland’s tourism industry who are involved in the council’s ‘Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira’ programme.

Launched in summer 2021, the programme has, to date, seen over 40 local businesses collaborate to boost the local tourism and hospitality economy within these areas.

Lynne McCabe, owner of Arthur’s, said: “We are delighted to welcome guests to our latest business venture, Arthur’s.

“This is very much a passion project for myself and my husband Jonathan, and each room has been carefully curated to reflect our local history and the rich tapestry of life here in Royal Hillsborough.

“It is also intended to pay homage to the Marquess of Downshire, who is very much synonymous with the area.”

Along with her husband, Jonathan McCabe, Lynne also runs two other guest accommodations in the Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira area, Ralph’s and Lisnacurran Country House.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, chair of the council’s development committee, added: “It has been a pleasure to welcome representatives from the tourism industry here in Northern Ireland to Royal Hillsborough’s newest tourism offering.

"Arthur’s is a great addition to the local area and I would like to congratulate Lynne and Jonathan McCabe on this new venture.

“I would also like to thank the many other stakeholders who have collaborated to make our Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira programme a success. These are beautiful locations, steeped in history, and they offer an unparalleled tourism experience, with endless options to stay, eat, and explore.

“Whether seeking an historic getaway, a unique dining experience, or a fun filled catch up with friends, our visitors are always spoilt for choice.”

To find out more about the Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira programme, visit: www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com/royal-hillsborough-and-historic-moira