New initiative tackles hospitality staff shortage in Northern Ireland

From left, Ciaran O’Neill, chair of HATS Network and managing director of Bishops Gate Hotel, Colin Neill, chief executive, Hospitality Ulster, Kate Nicholls, chief executive, UK Hospitality and David Roberts, director of strategic development, Tourism Northern Ireland

From left, Colin Neill, chief executive, Hospitality Ulster and Kate Nicholls, chief executive, UK Hospitality at the launch of the Wellbeing and Development Promise for the hospitality and tourism industry

A new programme aimed at helping the hospitality and tourism sectors attract and retain staff is being rolled out in Northern Ireland.

The sectors were already facing a skills shortage before Brexit and the pandemic exacerbated the situation.

The Wellbeing and Development Promise, launched today, aims to attract and retain talent in the sector, boost training and development opportunities and promote staff wellbeing.

Developed by the UK Hospitality & Tourism Skills Board, the UK-wide initiative will be delivered in NI by Hospitality Ulster in partnership with Tourism Northern Ireland and the Hospitality and Tourism Skills network (HATS). It replaces similar schemes previously delivered on a regional basis.

Colin Neill, chief executive, Hospitality Ulster, said: “As an industry, we know how important it is to be responsible employers who foster positive working environments where people want to work, and where staff feel valued and supported.

“The Wellbeing and Development Promise is a comprehensive initiative which will guide employers on best practice. It will help to attract new talent, retain staff, and ultimately boost career opportunities within the industry.”

The Promise seeks to ensure team members are well supported in the workplace and feel valued in an environment allowing them to reach their full potential and flourish as an employee.

Commitments include a pledge to implement a diversity and inclusion policy, identify training and development opportunities, consider a wide range of pay, benefits and flexible working arrangements, minimise mental health challenges and enforce a policy of anti-harassment.

David Roberts, director of strategic development, Tourism NI, said: “Tourism NI welcomes initiatives to encourage employers to adopt best practice in how they support members of their team.

"The Wellbeing and Development Promise seeks to ensure that team members are well supported in the workplace and feel valued in an environment that allows them to reach their full potential and flourish as an employee in the sector."

Ciaran O’Neill, chair of HATS Network and managing director of Bishops Gate Hotel, said: “The HATS Network is delighted to partner in the launch of the Wellbeing and Development Promise to support our ambition to grow a future talent pipeline and an industry reputation as a place that people of all ages aspire to work in.

“Many hospitality and tourism businesses are already making fundamental changes to offer a different and better-quality job experience. It’s critical that employers commit to investing in their people by providing good quality training, work-life balance and wider support to ensure we can attract and retain the talent the sector needs to thrive.”

Kate Nicholls, chief executive, UK Hospitality, said: “Hospitality has always relied on the thousands of individuals who work in our pubs, restaurants, hotels, and cafés, and it is the people that work in our industry who make it the world class industry it is.

“This is why the holistic approach to the Promise is so important; individuals can feel that they are supported not just at work but in their wider life. I trust that the Wellbeing and Development Promise will contribute better workplaces and more well-rounded employees here in Northern Ireland.”