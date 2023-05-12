New Italian restaurant opens its doors in Belfast

Italian chain restaurant Zizzi has announced it has opened a new location in Belfast’s Odyssey complex.

The new eatery, which features artwork designed by local resident artist Hannah Coate, opened its doors on Friday, joining Victoria Square as the only two of the chain’s spots in Northern Ireland.

The new restaurant will create 35 local jobs in total and will seat 130 customers, 90 inside 40 outside in the mall area.

“We are delighted to be opening our doors today to our brand-new Zizzi Belfast Odyssey restaurant,” said general manager of Zizzi Belfast Odyssey, Roberta Thompson.

"We cannot wait to see our customers sharing happy times over our delicious, much-loved and mouth-watering Italian dishes with a twist.

"Through the unique restaurant design taken from local hues, we are looking forward to helping our customers reconnect with each other, by creating the perfect backdrop for great times.”

The new restaurant takes inspiration from modern British and rustic Italian design to create a laid-back cool interior and will feature themed items based on its Belfast location – including a mural of the Harland and Wolff cranes.

Customers will also be invited to enjoy menu options including the latest dishes from the new spring menu which launched last month.