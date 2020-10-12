New McDonald's in Northern Ireland serves up 120 jobs in Derriaghy

Fast-food chain McDonald’s is creating over 120 jobs with the opening of a new restaurant in Derriaghy, Co Antrim.

The new restaurant will be a 24-hour, seven-day operation with a drive through and delivery service.

McDonald's said it has placed customer comfort and wellbeing "at the forefront" in the build of the 110-seater restaurant which also has another 50 seats outside.

To improve sustainability trees have been planted around the site as well renewable energy sources in use including LED lighting and an upgraded recycling system. The kitchen uses energy efficient technology and the company said it was using locally sourced ingredients.

Mobile apps also offer contactless collection options.

The new restaurant is located at the McKinstry Road roundabout between Lisburn and Belfast and brings McDonald’s portfolio in Northern Ireland to 32 restaurants.

Franchise owner John McCollum said: “McDonald’s is committed to growing its business in Northern Ireland and this major investment has created significant direct and indirect employment including a boost to the manufacturing, construction and service sectors.

“Since we started to reopen our restaurants our priority has been to ensure that our people and customers are kept safe. We have changed our operations and together with our suppliers, restaurant teams and delivery partners we have been able to continue serving the communities in which we operate.

“Throughout my time as a franchisee I have been committed to serving and supporting the local communities in which we serve and I am really looking forward to welcoming people from the local area and beyond to the new restaurant to enjoy a treat at McDonald’s.”