New outdoor venue Bone Yard to boost Belfast's nightlife

A new outdoor Belfast venue is set to open which has been designed to adhere to social distancing regulations.

Mark Beirne, director of Pug Ugly's part of the Clover group, has said the industry needs to build confidence with customers, by transforming its venues to provide both a thriving indoor and outdoor experience if the vibrant nightlife and café culture is to survive.

It comes as he announced a new addition to his Bedford Street venue by opening a 16,000 sq ft outdoor space adjacent to the site.

The Bone Yard, which opens on July 23, has been designed to create an atmospheric outdoor entertainment environment while strictly adhering to the industry's social distancing needs.

According to Mr Beirne, the plans for the space, which he developed with Molson Coors and Brew Dog, will be new to Belfast, creating a festival feel with food stalls, a 17 sq m stretch tent, converted shipping containers and outdoor toilets with ample space to ensure social distancing.

He said: "I've been involved with the Belfast bar trade for 25 years and our sector has been on quite a journey since then.

"It has evolved many times before and that innovation and creative thinking is being put to the test once again as we seek to build a safe, thriving, fun and atmospheric city centre."