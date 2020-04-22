New survey lays bare coronavirus impact on hospitality and tourism sectors in Northern Ireland

Around three-quarters of local tourism businesses who have lost out during the coronavirus pandemic fear they will not be covered by insurers.

The stark impact of Covid-19 on the sector is outlined in a survey by Tourism NI.

An industry leader said businesses had been hit "hard and fast" by the crisis.

The online survey ran from April 2 to April 7, around three weeks into the lockdown, and canvassed the views of 1,300 businesses and organisations from the tourism and hospitality sectors. Some 79% of organisations stated that Covid-19 would have a severe impact on their business in the short-term, the first three months.

According to the survey, 63% stated the impact would be severe in the longer term (four months or more).

Some 73% of companies who have had any loss of business said that "none" of it will be covered by their current insurance policy.

Meanwhile, half of all businesses that responded to the survey had reduced their staff numbers - 427 businesses indicated that they had furloughed, laid off with pay or made temporarily redundant nearly 9,000 staff, including full-time, part-time and seasonal.

Another 418 businesses stated that they had permanently laid off nearly 1,300 staff, whether full-time, part-time or seasonal.

This equates to approximately 50% of the job growth achieved across the sector in the last 10 years.

Tourism NI chief executive, John McGrillen, said the coronavirus pandemic had caused an "unprecedented economic crisis" and that the tourism and hospitality sector had been "hit hard and hit fast".

"The results of our survey confirm very clearly that Covid-19 is having a major impact on the tourism and hospitality sector, with significant challenges facing businesses relating to cash flow and working capital," he said.

"The recent announcements on extensions to the Job Retention Scheme, Coronavirus Interruption Business Loan Scheme, £40m of further NI Executive support for those businesses not currently supported by existing schemes and the opening of the Hospitality, Tourism and Retail Business Support Scheme are all welcome.

"It is clear, however, that further, ongoing support and guidance will be required to allow many businesses to survive," he said.