New ‘world class’ hotel planned for Belfast as former George Best Hotel site at Scottish Mutual Building bought over

A Northern Ireland real estate investment and development company has confirmed it has purchased the Scottish Mutual Building in the heart of Belfast city centre, with plans to turn it into a boutique hotel.

Martin Property Group announced the purchase from administrators Kroll on Thursday.

The building was famously intended to become ‘The George Best Hotel’, named after the famous footballer, before the company behind it fell into administration in 2020.

The Martin Property Group has said the deal, for an undisclosed sum, will see “a significant investment in the restoration, preservation and enhancement of the building’s original features and the creation of a world class hotel”.

“We are immensely proud to have acquired The Scottish Mutual Building, becoming the custodians of one of the most historically and architecturally important buildings in Belfast," said chief executive Paul Martin.

"As well as restoring and preserving its wealth of original features, we will be adding a new luxury hotel to the city, in a move which reflects our confidence in Belfast’s ability to attract both business and leisure tourists.”

The purchase is the latest for The Martin Property Group, which already has a wide portfolio of assets across the UK and Ireland and recently acquired the Danesfort building in Stranmillis, where it is investing £15m in its refurbishment.

Other assets include Ross’s Court, the former home of Argos, off Arthur Street in Belfast; Marlborough House on Victoria Street, currently occupied by law firm Tughans; Richmond Shopping Centre in Derry and Chester Shopping Centre in England, amongst others.

The Scottish Mutual Building, originally known as the Scottish Temperance Building was built in 1906 and designed by Henry Seaver.

Bedford Hotel Limited, the company behind the previous hotel proposal for the building, which was formerly office space, was placed into administration in 2020.

It is believed around 70% of the construction work had already been completed.

Earlier this year, the Sunday Independent reported the Martin Property Group offered to pay between £4m and £4.5m to acquire the debts of Bedford Hotel Limited and fund the completion of the hotel before it was rejected.

The new purchase by the group was made from the administrators Kroll, following an open market sales process.

“We look forward to engaging with key stakeholders in the project, including Belfast City Council and the Historic Environment Division, amongst others, who can share and shape our vision for this impressive building,” said Mr Martin.

"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to preserve and enhance such an important landmark in the city and enrich Belfast’s built heritage for future generations.”