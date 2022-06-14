Newcastle seafood restaurant shutting until further notice as costs soar

The owners of Copper Seafood and Grill in Newcastle say soaring costs have forced them to shut their doors temporarily . (Pic: Copper Newcastle)

The owners of a well known seafood restaurant in Newcastle, Co Down, have said soaring costs are forcing them to shut their doors until further notice.

Copper Seafood and Grill is located in the prime tourist location of the seaside town’s main street, but a post on the restaurant’s official Facebook page told customers they could not continue in under the current financial climate.

The last day of trading will now be on Father’s Day, June 19.

“This has not been an easy decision to make or one we have taken lightly. The constant rising overheads on a daily basis is hard to sustain. Recruiting the level of staff required to run the restaurant is virtually impossible,” the message read.

“Hospitality, along with so many other industries, is on its knees whilst our local government sit on their hands. Hopefully they take their head out of the sand very soon and find a solution before it’s too late.”

The owners stated this would not be the end of the business, but “a short sabbatical until things settle down.”

“We would like to thank all our customers for there support over the years and our loyal staff who work tirelessly throughout what have been trying times.”