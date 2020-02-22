Newtownabbey retail park sold to Canadian firm

Newtownabbey's Abbey Retail Park has been sold to a Canadian company for a multi-million pound sum.

The park, located close to Abbey Centre, has been sold off by owner Hammerson along with a retail park in Wales for a total of £55m.

Slate Asset Management in Toronto has bought Abbey Retail Park, where tenants include Tesco, Carpetright and national retailer B&Q.

Hammerson, a plc, also announced the sale of a total of seven other retail parks for £400m.

The parks are located around Great Britain and are now owned by Orion European Real Estate Fund V.

David Atkins, Hammerson's chief executive, said: "Against a challenged retail and investment backdrop we have exited the retail parks sector. Having achieved disposals of close to £1bn since the beginning of 2019, our focus remains on strengthening our balance sheet to create further resilience."