NI bakery chain closes two stores permanently after coronavirus impact

A bakery chain has announced the permanent closure of two of its stores in Co Down and Co Armagh due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Windsor Bakery, which supplies products to local supermarkets, revealed its outlets in Lisburn and Lurgan were to shut.

However, the bakery’s main premises in Banbridge will remain open.

The bakery chain - owned by John and Linda Edwards - announced the news on its Facebook page.

In a statement, John and Linda explained that the initial temporary closure of the Lurgan and Lisburn stores in March was supposed to enable them to “learn how to live and work” through the pandemic.

“With the safety of both our employees and customers as our top priority, we entered into a company restructure,” they continued.

“Our aim was to create a safe working and shopping environment for everyone.

“It is with this in mind we have made the decision to permanently close both our Lurgan and Lisburn stores.

“Our business will be operated solely from our Banbridge store and bakery based at 36/38 Newry Street, Banbridge.

“We would like to thank all our customers in the Lurgan and Lisburn areas for all their support over the many years.

“Many of you have travelled to our Banbridge store and it has been lovely to meet you all.”

The news of the Windsor’s outlets comes after the closure of a Co Armagh restaurant that offered training opportunities to young people with learning needs.

The One Eighty Restaurant in Portadown had operated as a training provider in partnership with Southern Regional College.

In an announcement on Facebook, the owners explained that the “unavoidable” closure was due to the impact of Covid-19, adding that it was with “deepest regret and sadness” they were permanently shutting down.