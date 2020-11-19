NI Executive tightens Covid restrictions, but business chiefs scathing of 'devastating' move before Christmas

Northern Ireland to face two-week lockdown from next Friday

The Executive on Thursday night announced a two-week circuit- breaker to try to slow the spread of Covid-19 and protect the health service.

The new restrictions will cover two weeks from November 27 and the current restrictions will remain in place until then.

It's understood ministers were told on Thursday that the R number has settled at around 1 and that while the current restrictions have had some positive impact, hospital inpatient numbers are still at a higher level than during the first wave and are only declining slowly.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: "The Executive has been presented today with the sobering prospect of our hospitals becoming overwhelmed within weeks. It is clear that a tough, carefully timed, intervention is required to give us the best chance to have a safe and happy Christmas and further into the new year period.

"The Executive has taken the decision to put in place a short, sharp circuit-breaker from Friday, November 27 to reset and drive down infection rates right across Northern Ireland.

"This is not the position we had hoped to be in as the current phase of restrictions comes towards an end.

"The R rate has unfortunately not dropped as far, or for as long, as had been estimated.

"We have taken some time today to look at the reasons for this.

"Sadly, it is clear that a careless minority have significantly undermined the sacrifices of the many."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill added: "We know this will be difficult for people to hear, but this is a necessary intervention to protect our health service. And it will give us the best possible chance of getting to the other side of the Christmas period. Our actions as we approach Christmas are crucial."

Businesses which must close from next Friday include non-essential retail, gyms and swimming pools. Places of worship must also close, while permitted elite sports will not be allowed spectators.

Health Minister Robin Swann had warned last week that more interventions were necessary before the end of this month to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He thanked the Executive for supporting his recommendations on Thursday.

"Without this further intervention, there was a very real risk of our hospitals being overwhelmed in the run up to Christmas. Care for Covid and non-Covid patients would have been in severe jeopardy. We must not let that happen," he said.

Close-contact services, coffee shops and cafes had been set to reopen this Friday. They can still do so, but must close their doors again a week from Friday.

Restrictions on pubs, restaurants and hotels were to expire next Thursday, but instead will continue for a further two weeks.

Schools will stay open.

Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill said that the Executive decision meant that 65,000 jobs in the sector were now at risk.

"The sector now faces disaster," he said.

"Sixty-five thousand people in the hospitality industry are now looking to the Executive tonight to save their jobs and livelihoods.

"This is no longer about a date, this is now about a multi-million pound rescue package. All trust in the Executive by the hospitality sector has been wiped away."

Business representatives were scathing about the move, coming just a few weeks before Christmas - by far, the busiest trading period. Simon Hamilton of Belfast Chamber of Commerce said confidence in the Executive was now at "rock bottom".

"Many businesses have said to me that they feel they'd have been far better off being told they'd have to remain closed for this long weeks ago rather than being repeatedly given reopening dates that haven't been realised," he said.

"Their trust in this Executive is now at rock bottom.

"The decision to close retail is probably the biggest boost to online shopping in NI since the invention of the internet.

"It cannot be understated what damage a decision to close shops at this time will do to jobs. Stores might now have to close but Amazon will not."

Retail NI spokesman Glyn Roberts said the restrictions were devastating news for shopkeepers and small retailers.

"The Executive has made a decision which will kill small businesses, rather than the virus. Christmas has come early for Amazon," he said.

"This appalling decision will be a hammer blow to our already struggling high streets and for thousands of independent retailers forced to close at the most important trading time of the year.

"Tens of thousands of jobs and small businesses are now at risk with this ill-considered move.

"This ill thought-out move will be absolutely devastating for our economy."

The Northern Ireland chapter of the Confederation of British Industry said the news from Stormont was a "bitter blow".

TUV leader Jim Allister also slammed the Stormont "somersault".

"The latest U-turn by the Executive not only underscores the erratic unreliability of the horse-trading Stormont but raises the compelling question of what was last week all about, and where now for our beleaguered businesses, now including retail?

"As for close contact services, they are the ultimate hokey-cokey plaything of Stormont.

"What trust can be put in the pledges of politicians who somersault so readily?" he asked.

A statement from the Northern Ireland section of the British Medical Association welcomed the extended restrictions. Dr Tom Black said: "It is now vitally important that the public continues to play their part and take all the precautions they can.

"That means socially distancing, wearing a mask, and washing hands regularly."

The tough restrictions were announced as another 487 people have tested positive for Covid-19 here. A further 12 Covid-related deaths were also reported.

The latest restrictions at a glance

Close contact services and cafes can open on Friday as planned — but will have to close again next Friday.

Other parts of the hospitality sector — such as pubs and licensed restaurants — will remain closed.

From next Friday, non-essential retail will also have to shut, along with close contact services including driving instructors.

Takeaway hospitality services will be allowed but leisure and entertainment services will be closed.

Food and drink in motorway services, airports and harbour terminals remain open.

Sporting events will only be allowed for elite athletes, with no spectators.

Rules around household gatherings will be unchanged.

Places of worship will close, with exceptions for weddings, civil partnerships and funerals, where the maximum number present will remain at 25.

People will be strongly encouraged to stay at home and work from home.

Schools and child care centres can remain open and universities will conduct distanced learning except where it has to be face to face.

Outdoor playgrounds can remain open.