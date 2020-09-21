NI food producers receive top marks for 'big and bold flavours' at Great Taste awards

Judges including celebrated chefs and cooks such as Anna Jones, Melissa Hemsley, José Pizarro and buyers from Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason and Waitrose selected 172 NI producers to receive accolades in the awards for their products.

They include The Little Bakehouse in Dromore, County Down, which was named for their Abernethy Lemon Curd - described as delivering "plenty of lovely rich butteryness and a massive burst of fresh, bright, fruity lemon".

Craic Foods in Craigavon, Co Armagh received three stars for their Black Garlic and Porcini Sea Salt, an "umami flavour bomb" for judges who loved its “bold mushroom flavour, sweetness from the black garlic and a slight acidic lift toward the end”.

Peter Hannan of Hannah Meats in Moira, Co Armagh got the nod for Japanese-inspired Koji Pork Ribs. Judges said they were bowled over with its “intense umami from the koji, which really enhances the flavour of the pork” - with one judge saying “this is the most delicious piece of pork I can remember trying."

The NI producers were chosen after 14 weeks of judging 12,777 entries from 106 different countries. Less than half (42%) went on to be awarded a highly prized Great Taste accolade

Those named will go on to see whether they will scoop the top awards for their region and will have the chance to be named Great Taste 2020 Supreme Champion.

The results will be announced at the virtual Great Taste Golden Fork awards event, set to take place in October.

After being named, producers can add the gold and black Great Taste logo with one, two or three stars on their award-winning products.

The award is recognised as a stamp of excellence among consumers and retailers and is organised by the Guild of Fine Food, with all products removed from their packaging before being tasted.

The awards were recalibrated this year to allow for social distancing restrictions and remote judging after lockdown had an impact one week into the Great Taste schedule.

Organisers said the development necessitated a swift reinvention of the process to ensure that robust judging standards were maintained and the quality of feedback was not compromised.