NI high street voucher scheme ‘will line pockets of supermarkets’

Independent retailers welcome scheme’s launch despite fears major companies will benefit most

Long-awaited plans to hand out up to £145m through pre-paid cards to every adult in Northern Ireland were broadly welcomed last night.

However, concerns have been expressed that it may not boost the economy as planned and there was some criticism over the short application window.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, who revealed details of the £100 Spend Local card scheme yesterday, believes most people will spend the money on locally sold goods and services, and on treating themselves, after receiving the card in October.

People can start applying on September 27 through an online portal, with the first cards arriving through the letterbox seven to 10 days later.

The portal, and a telephone service operating from October 11, will shut down on October 25, and the money must be spent before November 30.

It can be spent on any goods, hospitality or services provided by companies with a physical presence in Northern Ireland and where there is a card pay point, except gambling and financial and legal services.

Retailers, political representatives and others welcomed the announcement of a date and other details, but some analysts are sceptical that the initiative will lead to extra spending and say that much of the money will end up in large stores.

East Belfast Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen welcomed the launch, which he said provided “much-needed clarification”.

But he added: “I am, however, concerned that the short proposed timeline may create issues for those receiving the card if the system is not able to handle the expected volume of applicants.

“I would, therefore, ask that the minister ensures every consideration has been given to the possibility that the registration and distribution processes may be overwhelmed, and to provide a guarantee that anyone receiving their pre-paid card will have at least four weeks to use their voucher from the date of issue.”

The later opening of the telephone service is to encourage people to apply online and leave the lines open for those who do not have access to, or are unable to use, the internet.

Family and friends of the elderly or infirm can apply for the card on their behalf.

At the launch on Belfast’s Ormeau Road yesterday, Mr Lyons said he believed it was a good time to open the scheme, after the summer and before the Christmas rush.

He said he hoped that spending on the card would act as a multiplier and that people would spend more than the £100.

He later told BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback that he believed people would “treat themselves” and spend in those outlets forced to close during lockdowns.

Mr Lyons also encouraged people to spend the money in independent retailers rather than multinationals.

Policy analysts are privately expressing scepticism over the scheme, adding to the view of one economist who argued many people would spend the money in supermarkets and on ordinary household items.

The view among some is that much of it will be “dead weight” spending that would have happened anyway.

They say people will use it for Christmas shopping, and that much of it will go into the pockets of people flush with savings following the pandemic.

Economist Esmond Birnie, of Ulster University, previously said he expected the money would not be spent on “additional spending on the high street”.

He cited a study of a similar £10m scheme in Jersey, where studies found “£2.2m was spent in supermarkets and further considerable sums were spent on fairly standard household bills”.

However, Murray Norton, chief executive of the Jersey Chamber of Commerce, told BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra the scheme was a success, with extra spending on hospitality, staycations and retail.

The Department for the Economy will monitor spend across a number of categories, including the types of businesses and geographical areas.

Retailers, including those on the Ormeau Road, warmly welcomed the announcement.

Michel Goggin, of Michel’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetables on the Ormeau Road, said he was happy with the rollout.

Customers have asked whether they can use the card in his shop, he added.

When told yes, one promised she was going to spend the whole £100 in the shop.

“I really do believe people will spend locally as opposed to the big supermarkets,” said Mr Goggin, who added that his shop was 80% cash pre-Covid but is now 75% spending by card.

“It is also a good time as traditionally at this time of year there is not a lot of cash around.”

The money has to be spent by November 30 because the department does not want to affect normal spending in the run-up to Christmas.