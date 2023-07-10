NI history-loving TikToker launches Belfast’s first Guinness tour

A TikToker who went viral for his historic tours around Belfast has now launched a Guinness tour of the city.

Conchur Moore is the man behind Document Belfast, a social media account which has nearly 50,000 followers.

Conchur’s short videos provide a look at some of Belfast’s most historic buildings, accompanied by interesting and lesser-known details about them.

Now, the amateur historian (35), from Belfast, is taking his knowledge further and is launching the city’s first Guinness tour.

He promises it will be filled with plenty of enjoyment of the stout, but will also peek behind the curtains of some of Belfast’s historic pubs.

“I’ve always had an interest in Belfast and Irish history,” said Conchur, explaining why he started his social media account.

“I used to walk around the city and look at the old buildings and I would wonder what they were in the past.”

“I ended up spending ages looking up the history and it sort of just took off from there.”

The tour promises a historical look at Belfast's relationship with Guinness

Conchur said he wants to make Belfast appeal in a historical sense — but not in the typical way most people would be aware of.

“Belfast gets a bad rap sometimes,” he explained.

“I think that it’s good to get the word out about the city: we’re a good place to come from and we’re now well away from the Troubles and are filled with nice restaurants and great bars.

“I want to promote history and tourism.”

Conchur said the Guinness tour idea was born out of his love for ‘the black stuff’ and that he has reviewed and filmed videos in bars detailing the best places to grab a pint.

“I actually started doing some historical walking tours in April — although I’m very much an amateur in the community,” he added.

“Guinness has such a history here as well, and we do have some of the best bars serving it.

“The bars are historical and I wanted to do something different than a usual pub crawl.

“I wanted to provide a bit of an education, with this mixed into it as well.”

Pressed on which bars he believes serve the best pint of Guinness, Conchur caveats his response with a disclaimer that he has a “great relationship with many bars, all of whom serve great Guinness”.

“If I had to pick, I would say Bittles and Madden’s Bar.

“But there are a lot of close ones. White’s Tavern does a great pint as well,” he adds, laughing.

But given Dublin is commonly associated with Guinness, what is the appeal of launching a dedicated tour just over 100 miles from the stout’s birthplace?

“Belfast is very underrated when it comes to Guinness,” Conchur insists.

“A lot of the attention gets drawn to Dublin, because it’s the home.

“But in most other places, if you were 100 miles away from the brewery, you would be considered a part of where the drink is from.

“I just want people to realise we do a great pint up here.

“We also have some of the best history, which isn’t just Troubles-focused — not that there aren’t mentions of the Troubles, because, of course, it has to be remembered.

“But we have other parts of history spanning hundreds and hundreds of years.”

Conchur’s tour comes as Belfast is increasing its Guinness profile.

In June, The Guinness Reviewer named Bittles Bar the best place for a pint in Northern Ireland.